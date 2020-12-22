TAWAS CITY – Breaking with the recommendations of its personnel committee, the Tawas Area School (TAS) Board of Education voted to add another section to the fourth grade class at Clara Bolen Elementary School to reduce class sizes, which were at the 30-student maximum.
An additional teacher will need to be hired to instruct the new section. The 4-3 vote took place at the TAS board meeting on Dec. 14.
Earlier, in the public comments segment of the meeting, teacher Donna Klinger pleaded with the board to add a fourth section to the class, citing a need for more attention to the individual needs of students. She said she felt like the host of a party who, while making sure all guests were enjoying themselves, found no time to talk directly to any of them.
Klinger was not the first TAS teacher to express concern about the fourth grade class sizes. At the Nov. 9 TAS board meeting, Anna Dalman addressed similar issues from the perspective of a concerned parent. Dalman was hopeful that another section could be added, despite issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The personnel committee, which consisted of President Julie Ulman and Trustees Anne Freel and Connie O’Connor, met on Nov. 23 to discuss the matter, according to the background information report issued in advance of the board meeting. The committee cited additional support already in place for fourth graders in the form of two educational assistants providing 280 minutes of daily assistance and a reassigned middle school educational assistant, as well as the adjusted schedule which freed up more planning and communication time as reasons not to realign the schedule or hire a new teacher.
They also concurred with Superintendent John Klinger’s assessment that such a change “would cause more uncertainty, stress and anxiety during a time when those emotions were already at a high level.” Freel also noted that the district had lost a significant number of students this year, and warned that hiring another teacher at this time might be unsustainable.
Freel, who along with O’Connor, participated in their final meeting as trustees, said that she was proud to have never had to lay off any school employees during her nine-year tenure on the school board.
Trustee Greg VanderVeen pointed to lower test scores resulting from the COVID-19 shutdown last year, along with independent research he had done regarding the positive effects of reducing class size on improving performance on standardized tests, in support of his motion to add another section and hire a new teacher. While he said that he was reluctant to micromanage the matter, VanderVeen favored the added section.
VanderVeen, Trustees Ami Edmonds, Shannon Klenow and Jennifer Bruning voted in favor of the measure, while Freel, O’Connor, and Ulman cast dissenting votes.
At the same meeting, Klinger received the results of his annual performance evaluation. The board gave Klinger an overall score of 84.1 percent, which earned a rating of “effective” for the past year. VanderVeen, Freel and O’Connor all praised Klinger’s work in his first year as superintendent, especially in light of unprecedented challenges faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On a unanimous vote, Charles Wren was hired to serve as athletic director for TAS. A recently-retired teacher, Wren also brings coaching experience in several sports, has been an official for the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) for the past 42 years, and most recently served as an administrator at West Branch. He received his bachelor’s degree from Spring Arbor College and earned his Master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University.
In other matters before the board:
• A proposal from the curriculum committee to incorporate the school yearbook into another class that would provide a cross-curricular experience was unanimously approved by the board.
• To address the bus driver shortage, the Board voted 7-0 to increase the hourly wage for substitute bus drivers who are retired TAS employees from $13 to $15 per hour.
• Since the COVID-19 situation affected the various varsity and junior varsity sports seasons, the board voted 7-0 to prorate coaching salaries to reflect the percentage of the season fulfilled by each coach.
• After receiving a grant from the State of Michigan, the board approved on a 7-0 vote to extend hazard pay stipends to qualified administrative personnel who were not included in the original grant criteria.
• The annual summer tax resolution, which allows the District to levy and collect their local school taxes during the summer, thereby eliminating the need to borrow funds to meet expenses, was passed by a 7-0 vote.
• The monthly COVID-19 learning plan reconfirmation update was unanimously approved;
• A resolution to amend the district’s 2020-21 General Fund budget was approved by a vote of 7-0. The amendment reflects an overall decrease in deficit spending as a result of the restoration of a foundational grant, as well as federal GEERS, CARES, and COVID relief funds.
Finally, the board unanimously approved updated building mission statements for each of the schools in the district.
For Clara Bolen Elementary School, the mission statement reads, “Clara Bolen Elementary will provide a safe, nurturing and supportive learning environment for all students by fostering positive relationships and meeting the needs of each individual learner, while instilling a love of learning to ensure lasting accomplishments and self-worth.”
The Tawas Area Middle School mission states, “Tawas Area Middle School will provide a safe, inspiring, and rigorous learning environment by creating positive relationships and encouraging respectful and responsible behaviors for each student.”
Similarly, TAHS mission reads, “Tawas Area High School will provide a safe, supportive, and rigorous learning environment that affords all students educational opportunities that help to produce functioning members of society.”