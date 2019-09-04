TAWAS CITY – Five candidates for the Tawas Area Schools superintendent’s position were interviewed last week.

The interviews were conducted beginning at noon Thursday by a three-member interview committee of the Tawas Area School Board of Education at the district’s Administration Office.

The successful candidate will replace Jeff Hutchison, who resignation was effective as of Aug. 31. Hutchison has accepted a job at Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency as its special education director.

He has worked at Tawas Area Schools for the past 22 years in a variety of capacities including teacher, special education director, building principal and superintendent. He was hired by the school board as superintendent in July 2014.

In alphabetical order, the five candidates interviewed Thursday were Dr. Corey J. Helgensen of East Lansing, MS virtual science instructor Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids and 2013-2018, superintendent/principal at Litchfield Community School District; Suzanne M. Kavanaugh, Ph.D., of Chesterfield, 2011-present, K-12 principal Pontiac School District; John R. Klinger of Tawas City, 2018-present, secondary principal, Tawas Area Schools and 2014-2018 Clara Bolen Elementary principal, Tawas Area Schools; Sheila Ann O’Kane of Royal Oak, 2016-present, principal, Hayes Elementary, Livonia Public Schools; and Steve Wilson of Constantine, 2016-present, superintendent at Constantine Public Schools.

It is expected that the full school board will conduct a second interview this week with one or two of the candidates prior to its next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 in the district’s Administration Office.