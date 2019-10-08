OSCODA – When the Oscoda volleyball team hosts Hale on Oct. 17, the result of the game will feel quite secondary. The Lady Owls, along with the visiting Lady Eagles will once again host Volley for a Cure that night, the two school’s annual attempt at a fundraiser for breast cancer awareness.

“Volley for a cure is a special night,” Oscoda volleyball head coach Melissa Curley said. “The girls have been working in getting donations for a month now. I hope the teams realize the importance of giving back to their community and the people that support them in their academic and sports every day.”

Money raised in this year’s event will go to the Seton Center Institute infusion room at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.

“Our first year of donating to the infusion room, they were figuring out how to get bathrooms built so patients didn’t have to go for a long walk while getting their chemo treatments,” Curley said. “We were told the money we raised that year paid for two-thirds of the projected costs of those bathrooms.”

Curley is hoping that this year’s version of the event can echo the success of prior Volley for a Cures.

“The teams enjoy this night and appreciate all the support they get from community members and business owners to keep this event so successful every year,” she said. “We hope to have a big crowd again this year and help us reach our goal to donate $12,000 to the infusion room again this year.”