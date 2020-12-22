TAWAS CITY – Ahead of the adoption of the 2021 general fund budget, the Iosco County Board of Commissioners voted to make more cuts, including layoffs of security guards to the Iosco County Courthouse building.
Under the newest layoffs, which are in addition to a series of layoffs and cuts that took place late in November, resolutions to layoff all the county’s part-time security officers, will be effective Jan. 1, 2020.
The layoffs also included the layoff of a full-time civil clerk in the Iosco County Clerk’s office. In the register of deeds office a full time employee was reduced to part time, and an employee in the equalization department was reduced to part time.
The budgeted amount for security, according to officials, was $37,678.
In the courthouse security layoffs, however, the board was not unanimous in the vote, and the measure passed 3-2, with Chairman Robert Huebel and Commissioner John Moehring voting against the layoff. This was despite the urging of Iosco County Jail Administrator Scott Frank asking that the action be tabled.
Frank, who is the incoming Iosco County Sheriff after the November general election win, said that the courthouse security committee has not even met to discuss cuts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would like you guys to table the resolution,” he said. “I know it’s 100 percent a money and budgetary issues I know you’re cutting it. I would ask to possibly table that issue and have that committee have a meeting and talk about that.”
Frank said he had around 12 courthouse employees who have come to him sharing their concerns about the security layoffs.
“Courthouse security has been a hot topic,” he said. “It was a hot topic when it was started a long time ago. The amount of time and money we have invested in that is going to pus us backwards bigger than we had before.”
Frank again asked the county officials of the possibility of tabling the issues so that the committee could meet and talk about it.
After comments from Frank, the board voted unanimously to layoff the clerk from the clerks office. Vice Chairman Jay O’Farrell cast the motion and was seconded by Commissioner Terry Dutcher.
“I don’t think any of us are happy to be faced in this position,” Huebel said. “But we have to make ends meet.”
The motion to reduce the hours for equalization and register of deed’s employees, was unanimous as well, with Dutcher casting the motion for the reduction and a second on the vote from O’Farrell.
When it came to the security lawoff, Huebel asked what the board’s pleasure was on the matter.
“We have had a request from the [future sheriff] to table this item,” he said. “I think we have come up with some means to address security, not that we’re eliminating it, but if there is some thoughts and concerns about revisiting it, I guess I would put those on the table.
Huebel read the resolution and said commissioners could discuss it afterward to share their thoughts.
O’Farrell motioned to adopt the cut and was seconded by Dutcher.
Commissioner Charles Finley said he had reservations about making the cut. He said he had also been approached by several employees who were concerned about not having security in the building.
“I have some concerns about eliminating the security officer positions there,” he said. “There is a reason that the board before my time started it and I have mixed emotions about this, putting our people at possible risks.”
Finley said that the county had to be within the “limits of the budget,” but also noted that there are concerns about not having security screening visitors to the building.
Huebel said the county is looking to provide some security to the court rooms, but admitted that he did not like getting rid of the constant security screening for the public.
“I like having people coming in, going through the scanner, and getting checked. I just don’t know,” he said. “But we are still providing some security.”
After discussion and voting, Moehring cast his vote against the measure, as well as Huebel.
"I think we could think this through a little bit more, so I'm going to vote 'no'." he said.
The security station was just one move of many by county officials to secure the building from potential harm in an emergency situation. According to Frank, the county’s security committee was formed in Late 2016, and is led by Sheriff Allen MacGregor, both county judges, court house department heads, area law enforcement, and others.
He said the security detail at the courthouse began in 2017, and the Michigan Supreme Court even conducted a study into the courthouse and its security needs. One of the recommendations, Frank said, was to have a guard station at an entrance of the building with a minimum of three security guards. Although the station was created, the courthouse is typically guarded by one armed guard.
Courthouse security also increased in the building with the installation of advanced locks on the courthouse office doors that can be accessed only with credentialed employees, and the inclusion of more security cameras in the building, Frank said.