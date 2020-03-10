WEST BRANCH – Officials with District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2) said they are continuously working on preparedness and response planning for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to Denise Bryan, health officer at DHD2, communication occurs daily with federal, state and local officials/partners. She said DHD2 is monitoring the situation at a local level and coordinating efforts with other local health departments; this includes Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, Central Michigan District Health Department, District Health Department No. 4, District Health Department No. 10, Grand Traverse County Health Department and Health Department of Northwest Michigan. Michigan, including Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw and Oscoda counties have no confirmed cases at this time.

As COVID-19 cases increase worldwide, including in the United States, Bryan said it is important to be mindful of preparing for a shift from an epidemic to a pandemic.

“At this time, we are encouraging communities to prepare, not panic,” Bryan said. “It is still uncertain when COVID-19 will impact the greater United States, for how long, or the severity, and information is changing on a daily basis.

“Some of the best prevention strategies we have against COVID-19 are the strategies we utilize during flu season. These include handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home if you are sick, and using a tissue or your elbow when coughing. It is also important to get your information from a reliable source and take actions that can help protect you and those you care about.”

According to the DHD2, these measures will help decrease and slow the spread of infection and reduce the impact on our community:

• Pay attention to, and comply with public health requests and recommendations.

• Get your information from credible sources (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Health Department, etc.)

• Support your family, friends and neighbors when they need help.

• Practice good hand hygiene – wash your hands regularly or used an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (60% or more) if soap and water are not available.

• Stay home when you are sick (work, school, social gatherings, events, etc.).

• Clean all “high touch” surfaces every day with household cleaning sprays or wipes.

• Cover coughs, sneezes and avoid touching your face.

• Avoid sharing personal household items.

• Be current on your routine vaccinations.

• Call ahead before going to the doctor or hospital if you are sick. Most COVID-19 infections are not serious, but as always, be mindful of concerning symptoms like shortness of breath and prolonged fever). Do not go to your local health department.

• Plan now for caring for loved ones who may be sick or medically compromised; and how not to expose each other.

• Keep prescription medications filled and over-the-counter medications on hand – especially important for those 65 and over with a chronic medical condition.

• Maintain a good supply of non-perishable food items, including pet food.

• Begin planning for operations if daycare or schools are closed.

• Talk to your employer about contingency plans for absenteeism, working from home, or other strategies for the continuation of operations.

For additional information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.