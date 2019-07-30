OSCODA – An Oscoda mother who battled a severe form of leukemia will meet and learn the identity of her life-saving blood stem cell transplant donor in Florida on Tuesday, July 30.

The meeting will be streamed live at 6:30 p.m., at https://www.facebook.com/giftoflife/. It is also planned for the video to be archived and available post-meeting, as well, on Facebook.

According to a press release, the 64-year-old Oscoda woman was fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was matched in 2017 with a young Granbury, Texas woman who donated blood stem cells through Gift of Life Marrow Registry.

The Texas woman, 21, who attends Mississippi State University, and her recipient will be introduced at Gift of Life Marrow Registry’s Campus Ambassador Symposium in Boca Raton. Medical privacy laws require donors and recipients to remain anonymous for at least one year post-transplant.

The young donor joined Gift of Life’s marrow registry at a recruitment drive held on campus in 2017. Only a few months later, during final exams, she was informed she was a match and traveled to Washington, D.C. for the stem cell collection procedure.

Between July 28-31, the Campus Ambassador Symposium will convene 115 student leaders from more than 68 colleges and universities for education and training in donor recruitment. Transplant doctors seek donors ages 18-35 more than 90 percent of the time due to clinical reasons that improve transplant outcomes.

As noted in the press release, Campus Ambassadors play a critical role in facilitating life-saving donor-transplant matches through campus recruitment drives.

Since launching in 2014, 540 Campus Ambassadors have volunteered more than 20,200 hours to add 42,350 people to the registry, producing 85 life-saving matches. In all, 229 Campus Ambassadors at 103 colleges and universities will host drives and events during the 2019-20 school year.

“Our campus ambassadors are such an amazing force for growing Gift of Life and saving even more lives,” said Gift of Life Founder and CEO Jay Feinberg. “When they get the opportunity to witness a donor and recipient finally meet face to face, they will experience the life-changing impact of their heroic efforts.”

For more details about this donor-recipient meeting, or for further information about Gift of Life, contact Joe Berkofsky at joe@puderpr.com.

Gift of Life Marrow Registry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. The organization, established in 1991, is dedicated to saving lives and facilitating bone marrow and blood stem cell transplants for patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other blood-related diseases. To learn more about Gift of Life Marrow Registry, visit www.giftoflife.org.