EAST TAWAS – By a 6-0 vote, the East Tawas City Council passed an amendment to the city’s electronic sign ordinance at its regular meeting on March 2.

The amendment removes the amber-only restriction on text message color by revising the ordinance to include additional colors of text, while still limiting text to one color at a time. The amendment will go into effect March 23.

The original ordinance, which was adopted Nov. 5, 2018, came under fire after the Tawas Bay Aerie 2588 of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) was issued a citation in 2019 when its newly-purchased electronic sign was found to be in violation of the code. A contingent of FOE members led by Dave Wagner protested to the city council at its July 15, 2019 meeting, informing the panel of their intent to appeal to the planning commission. At that time, the city council voted unanimously to suspend the penalty in this case during the appeal process.

The planning commission voted to recommend approval of the ordinance amending the electronic sign statute to the city council at its meeting on Feb. 10. According to the minutes of that meeting, Wagner was on hand representing the FOE, thanked the planning commission for its decision, and said he was happy with the decision to allow a wide range of colors.

In other matters before the council on March 2:

• City Manager Brent Barringer reported that Grace Martin has been hired by the city as an administrative assistant. Martin is currently enrolled at Northwood University pursuing a degree in finance.

• Barringer also announced that Kelly Jordan has been promoted to library manager;

• According to Barringer, a design build advertisement will be in the newspaper next week for a new cold storage building at the Department of Public Works facility.

• A need to modify the Tawas Police Authority (TPA) facility was discussed among council members. Barringer returned from the most recent TPA meeting with a request from TPA Chairwoman Annge Horning to ascertain the city’s interest in funding a portion of remodeling the TPA facility. Councilman Dave Leslie and Mayor Bruce Bolen agreed that, since the City of East Tawas serves as a landlord to the TPA, the city would have to bear a part of the financial burden. Councilman Craig McMurray expressed concern about the amount of money being put into that building.

• Barringer commented that he met with Horning regarding the Tawas Utility Authority (TUA) proposed capital improvement plan, and that Horning intends to approach the Tawas City Council on the matter and move forward if consensus is achieved.

• East Tawas Fire Chief Bill Deckett informed the council that the fire department’s new truck will have its final inspection next month, and be ready for testing and training.

Mayor Bolen outlined plans being developed by the park board to build camper cabins in the East Tawas City Park. The initial plans call for the construction of eight camper cabins to completed and available for the 2021 season. The park board hopes to borrow $386,000 from the Urban Development Action Grant (UDAG) Reuse Board to fund the construction. A UDAG meeting is scheduled for March 18 to further discuss the request.

• A request for proposals has been issued by the city to rehabilitate property on the fourth block of Sawyer Street, which the city acquired from the State of Michigan through foreclosure. The minimum acceptable bid is $3,500. All proposals must be in a sealed envelope marked “Sawyer Street Property.” Proposals will be received at city hall until Friday, April 17 at 4 P.M. For further information, contact Barringer at 362-6161.