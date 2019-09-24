OSCODA – It’s going to be a lengthy process, and there are no guarantees, but the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) is continuing to get their ducks in a row for a shot at bringing a spaceport operation to the community.

Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport (OWA) Manager Gary Kellan, during the Sept. 19 OWAA meeting, began with a summary of the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association’s (MAMA) Space Symposium.

Held on Sept. 9 and 10 in Traverse City, Kellan was joined for the event by OWAA members David Dailey and Mike Munson.

“I was very impressed with the caliber of people that they were able to attract and speak,” Kellan shared, with participants including representatives of NASA, SpaceX and other organizations.

“We also received an invitation to submit a proposal to the Michigan Launch Initiative [MLI],” he said, referencing the request for information (RFI) documents needed to proceed with competing in the MLI review and site selection consideration process.

Kellan advised that the goal of MAMA is to establish a spaceport somewhere in Michigan.

“They want to transport satellites into orbit for both commercial and Department of Defense [DoD] operations,” he said. “They reported during the event an estimated need to put up over 17,000 satellites into what’s called Lower Earth Orbit [LEO].”

One of the presenters was the director of the Cape Canaveral Spaceport in Florida, which Kellan said he thought would be a direct competitor for their operation. “But he was clear in saying he welcomed the concept of establishing additional spaceports around the country because there just isn’t enough time in their calendar to support the launches that are necessary to support some of the communication needs.”

Kellan notes that facilities to launch both vertical and horizontal satellites are being discussed.

For the applications in Michigan, he said the idea would be to launch smaller satellites, which could range in size from a shoebox to a refrigerator. Therefore, they wouldn’t be the larger, louder rockets that many people envision when hearing of this notion.

“This is a small operation. We’re dealing with small satellites and small rockets. In that case, we’re not going to be shaking the ground and that kind of stuff,” echoed Munson.

Kellan said some of the items listed during the symposium that would be served from this network of satellites includes voice and data communications, weather monitoring, autonomous vehicles and navigation systems, military defense, global Internet access and Global Positioning System (GPS).

“We’re hard-wiring Internet around the country, and one concept is to be able to serve people with Internet access from communications satellites,” he said.

“A lot of us probably think of GPS as relatively new technology, but they reported GPS has been on the streets for over 30 years now. So what’s being formulated is GPS next generation, and there will be additional satellites needed for the next generation of GPS,” Kellan continued.

“Other presenters estimated that, just in 2018, over $18 billion were spent on space systems research and development projects to support the types of communications described there,” he added.

He explained that MAMA has secured some initial funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to help complete such tasks as a feasibility study, trajectory study and site selection comparison work. “After they pursue their license and get a license in hand, they expect that it will then be taken over by the public sector. There will be enough business to support the build-out operations on that, moving forward.”

Kellan pointed out that all of the work being done by MAMA and MLI is just to identify a candidate within the state. Michigan will also have to compete nationally for licensing through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Space System program. “So, just because a site gets selected in Michigan, it’s not a done deal. There’s still another tier of application processes for the site, and then also for the vehicle operators.”

He said it was reported during the symposium that FAA licensing could take two to five years, but MAMA is attempting to accelerate that process. Following this, it will take several more years for planning and infrastructure development.

Kellan then shared what he considered to be some of the strengths at OWA, which makes it a good candidate for a spaceport.

One example he listed was that the OWA runway is in good shape and was recently resurfaced.

Further, he said the RFI documents ask whether the runway is more than 10,000 feet. “And I looked at some of the competitors and I think, at this point, we’re the only one that has over 10,000 feet of runway.”

Another reason OWA would be a good location, Kellan said, is that there are already existing aerospace businesses on site, such as Kalitta Air, Phoenix Composite Solutions, Oscoda Engine Services and STS Aviation Group.

“We are within established military operating areas,” he went on. “If you didn’t have this, you would be at square one in establishing a way to control airspace during a launch operation. So this is another asset for us.”

Iosco County Commissioner John Moehring, who sat in for OWAA member and fellow commissioner Rob Huebel that day, asked if the other interested parties didn’t have these areas.

“The ones in Michigan do, but it’s a strong case for us in competing on a national level,” Kellan answered.

“They have access, or it’s in close proximity; it’s not over their area like ours is here,” Munson augmented.

For Dailey’s take on the symposium, he said he was very excited about the diversity of opportunities with a spaceport, and that the prospects are unlimited. “I think we have a good chance, especially for the horizontal launch.”

“It provides us a lot of opportunity,” Munson agreed.

“They’re basically looking to put these smaller spaceports on about the 45th parallel, so we fall into that window,” he added.

As for the RFI, Kellan said OWA staff have been working on these documents for both the vertical launch proposal and the horizontal launch.

Staff also collaborated with Oscoda Township officials, and Kellan said that what they brought to the table was really helpful. He mentioned AKT Peerless, the environmental consultant which was retained by the township a while back.

Although this is not an environmental issue, Kellan said AKT has a lot of experience in putting together polished proposals, so the firm helped OWA take its narratives and format it into the RFI.

There are commitments included within the proposal, so Kellan sought confirmation from OWAA on these topics.

Some of the items requested, and that have been responded to in the RFI, were what OWA does in terms of annual, average operations; a description of the infrastructure on site; identification of any available properties that might be utilized in support of the launch initiative; a summary of what financial assistance is available to attract businesses; disclosure of any environmental issues; and identification of other services provided at this location, in addition to OWA operations.

For the last item, it was included in the RFI that the property also features fixed base operations, a medical clinic, an Alpena Community College campus, a public library and a museum.

Moehring pointed out the presence of the U.S. Forest Service, as well, which Kellan said can be supplemented with the RFI.

He then noted that resolutions of support – encouraging the state to aggressively pursue spaceport operations in Michigan, but specifically at OWA – will also be included in the proposal.

Resolutions to this effect have been adopted by such entities as OWAA; Oscoda, AuSable and Greenbush townships; East Tawas; the Iosco County Board of Commissioners; and the Alcona County Board of Commissioners. A letter of support was also penned by the East Michigan Council of Governments.

According to Kellan, Oscoda Township Superintendent Dave Schaeffer was contacted by one of the vice presidents of Kettering University, who expressed interest in possibly having engineering department staff and students involved in the spaceport operations, if this were to come to OWA.

“We received a very strong letter of support from Kettering University to provide a variety of engineering support and other services for the spaceport operations,” Kellan shared.

He said another inquiry in the RFI referenced access to potential aerospace workforce, so the Kettering possibility will be listed as an example in the OWA proposal.

Kellan said a testimonial was also received from STS Aviation Group, a staffing agency which has operated from Oscoda since about the time of the closure of the Wurtsmith Air Force Base. The testimonial speaks to the existing workforce in the area/the skills that are available, as well as a description of STS’s strategy, if they were utilized to augment the existing workforce with additional people.

Kellan sought approval from OWAA to submit the RFI responses, which was granted in a 6-0 vote. Member Kevin Beliveau was not in attendance.

OWA has also proposed hosting a reception for the site reviewers the evening before their visit in early October. Therefore, OWAA representatives approved hosting the reception, at a cost not to exceed $1,000.

Other items discussed at their meeting – such as updates on various pending projects at the airport – will be summarized in next week’s edition of this publication.

For more information about MAMA and MLI, visit www.michman.org.