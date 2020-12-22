TAWAS CITY – A civil lawsuit asking Iosco County officials to restore cut funding to the Iosco County’s prosecutor’s office has been filed in Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court.
The lawsuit was filed on Dec. 18, and all parties have been served in the case.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Iosco County Prosecutor Jim Bacarella by Grewal Law PLLC of Okemos and is seeking an “ex parte motion” for a temporary restraining order and “ex parte motion” for order to show cause.
Ex parte motions ask the court to immediately sign an order and make a determination favoring the plaintiff’s side the defendant’s side of the issue, pending a hearing.
On Dec. 16 the Iosco County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a 2021 fiscal year budget that contained many cuts for the county, including many layoffs for county employees, including in the prosecutor’s office.
The commissioners, who are also named in the lawsuit, also eliminated an operating under the influence of alcohol fund – derived from fines collected in the prosecution of drunk driving arrests – that was created to be used by the prosecutor to prosecute drunk driving and other crimes.
Bacarella’s lawsuit alleges that the position of prosecutor, being a constitutionally and statutorily created position, has a constitutionally required minimum amount of funding that the county has to provide so he can run his office. The lawsuit is asking that the county provide legal reasoning as to why the funding should not be provided.
“Plaintiff’s Verified Complaint and Ex Parte Motions respectfully requests that this Honorable Court issue a Temporary Restraining Order to preserve the status quo level of funding to Plaintiff’s office pursuant to MCR 3.310(B) during the pendency of this action and also to issue an Order for Defendants to Show Cause as to why a writ of mandamus should not issue to compel Defendants to fund Plaintiff’s office at the minimum serviceable level of funding pursuant to MCR 3.305(C),” as stated in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit cites Wayne Co Prosecutor v Wayne Co Bd of Comm’rs, 93 Mich App 114, 121-22 (1979), which showed that although county boards have wide discretion in matters of appropriation of funds “it is not unlimited and remains subject to judicial review.”
“In Wayne County Prosecutor, the Michigan Court of Appeals held that the Wayne County Board of Commissioners had failed to fund the Wayne County Prosecutor at a serviceable level,” states the lawsuit. “In that case, the Wayne County Board of Commissioners had imposed a 15 percent reduction in personnel costs across the county offices, including the Wayne County Prosecutor. For the Wayne County Prosecutor, this budget cut meant the loss of 18 assistant prosecuting attorneys.”
“In the Wayne County lawsuit, judges reached a conclusion that the Wayne County Board of Commissioners’ budget cuts had violated the law by failing to provide a serviceable level of funding, the Court of Appeals noted that the average assistant prosecuting attorney in Wayne County was carrying a caseload of approximately 140 felony cases and that the workload required had resulted in prosecutors losing cases because of an inability to adequately prepare for trial. Id. Moreover, the Court of Appeals noted that ‘at 122 felonies per caseload, Wayne County would have a higher caseload than 99 percent of the major prosecuting staffs in the country.’”
The appeals court also noted that a county’s “dismal economic condition” does not preclude a finding that a county has failed to provide minimum serviceable funding.”
As far as the statistics of the current Iosco County case, the funding decrease is greater than in Wayne County, at 19 percent, with a 25 percent decrease of the prosecutor’s staff. According to the information provided in the lawsuit, the office is also one of the lowest funded prosecutor’s offices of its size in the state – even before the cuts – and has an extremely high caseload with 137 adult felony cases and 351 adult misdemeanor cases per attorney per year, which is almost the same percentage as the Wayne County case, the lawsuit noted.
One of the reasons the board of commissioners has had for budget cuts has been the failure, twice now, of an operating millage increase for the county. Voters voted against the measure in both the August primary and November general elections. The lawsuit said this reasoning did not hold water for the prosecutor’s office cuts.
“It is unclear why Defendants have imposed such dramatic cuts to Plaintiff’s office. Undoubtedly, Defendants will attempt point to two failed millages as justification for their cuts; however, this argument is incomprehensible, as the millages that failed would have increased county funding and did not result in any decrease to county funding,” as stated in the lawsuit. “In other words, Defendants available revenue for appropriations for fiscal year 2021 is largely unchanged from fiscal year 2020. In that context, the egregiousness and severity of Defendants’ cuts to Plaintiff’s funding are impossible to reconcile.”
The lawsuit goes on to say that the prosecutor’s office will suffer irreparable harm without the restraining order as the new budget is subject to be implemented in just two weeks. It also goes on to state reasoning as to why the restraining order should be adopted.
“The four factors for awarding injunctive relief all weigh in Plaintiff’s favor. Plaintiff’s inability to discharge the duties of his office undoubtedly constitutes irreparable harm and in turn could have devastating consequences to the public at large. Plaintiff has shown a strong likelihood of prevailing on the merits, as Defendants have a mandatory obligation to provide Plaintiff with a minimum serviceable level of funding, and it is apparent even at this early stage of the proceedings that the 2021 Budget for Plaintiff’s office falls well below that threshold,” the lawsuit stated. “Lastly, the balancing of the harms weighs in Plaintiff’s favor for the reasons already stated. Defendants have no cognizable harm from the granting of injunctive relief because they have a mandatory obligation to provide Plaintiff with a minimum serviceable level of funding. Defendants may not claim a harm for being ordered to do what the law requires them to do.”
Finally, the lawsuit asks that the county show cause as to why they can legally take the funding within seven days of the filing, and also requests that an immediate “bench trial, hearing for preliminary injunction, or any other evidential hearings needed to ensure plaintiff’s claims” if the court does not immediately grant relief before Jan. 1. The lawsuit is also asking for reasonable attorney fees to be repaid to the office and “any other relief that his honorable court deems just and equitable.”
Bacarella said he did not have comment on the active litigation. Iosco County Co-Administrators Nancy Huebel or Mindy Schirmer had no comment on the lawsuit. More information on the lawsuit will be included in future editions.