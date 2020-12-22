TAWAS CITY – Iosco County 4-H program recently held its annual 4-H Awards and Recognition program virtually to mark the end of another 4-H year.
The highest award a 4-H member in Iosco County can receive is the 4-H’er of the Year award. The 2020 4-H’er of the year is Brody Ruckle.
Brody is currently a college freshman and has been involved in 4-H for the past 12 years. Throughout his 4-H career he has participated in numerous activities including National 4-H Congress, Capital Experience, being a camp counselor and his favorite, the Iosco County Fair.
Brody’s project area is market swine production. He has shown market hogs for the past eight years and been an active member of the Iosco Oinkers. Brody’s life plan is to become a nurse practitioner and take over his family’s farm.
This year, Cali Mathews applied for the Mark of Excellence Award by writing an essay on the theme, “Because of 4-H, I can...” In her essay Cali described how her 4-H experiences allowed her to make new friends, try new projects, explore new places and help her dreams come true. A total of 44 4-H’ers across the state received this award. Cali was the only recipient in Iosco County. She received a medal, and her winning essay was added to the Mark of Excellence history book at the Michigan 4-H Foundation and State 4-H Office at MSU Extension.
The Award of Excellence is given to 4-H members who deserve recognition for outstanding achievements. 4-H Award of Excellence recipients are 4-H members that go above and beyond in their project area and express passion towards the 4-H program. The youth selected for this award exhibit qualities that are a true representation of the 4-H guiding principles. Tori Gawne, Trinity Downy-Stewart and Brielle Wanks all received the 4-H Award of Excellence.
The 4-H Key Club is a very high honor for a 4-H member to receive. The Michigan 4-H Key Club Award is presented to 4-H members who are determined to reach their fullest potential during their involvement with the 4-H program. Key Club recipients are 4-H members who are always pushing for more– what more can be done on the club level, for our community and in our world. Stuart Limbaugh received the 2020 Michigan 4-H Key Club Award.
Lisa Nelkie was the recipient of the 4-H Volunteer of the Year Award. Lisa is a member of the 4-H Leaders’ Council Executive Board, coordinates the Silent Auction and helps out when needed.
In addition to recognizing 4-H members and volunteers, several community organizations were also recognized for their dedication to the 4-H program. The Coulter Meritorious Service Awards honors businesses, individuals and organizations that model Eleanor Coulter’s generosity. The 2020 awards were presented to the Iosco County Agriculture Society and Whitetails Unlimited, for their continued dedication and support.
To see all the award winners check out Iosco County 4-H on Facebook, where the virtual awards banquet video is posted.
For more information about 4-H, contact Brooke Johnson, 4-H Program Instructor at 362-3449.