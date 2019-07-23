HALE – The 75th annual Iosco County Fair kicked off on Monday, and there is still plenty of fun in store for the remainder of the week. Activities are being held at the fairgrounds in Hale, located on M-65 across from Hale Baptist Church.

Gate fees are $3 per person, per day, but these will be waived on Thursday, July 25 and Saturday, July 27, courtesy of Scofield Real Estate and Wilson Trucking & Excavating. Children ages 11 and younger will be admitted at no charge.

Daily bracelets for the midway rides are $20 each, or fair goers may opt for an unlimited, mega-ride pass for $60. Otherwise, each ride costs $2.

The events as part of the 2019 celebration are subject to change, so attendees are asked to visit www.ioscocountyfair.com for the latest details. The website also contains information on rules and registration for the various games/contests, a map of the venue and more. For further inquiries during the week of the event, representatives at the fair office may be reached by calling 728-3841.

A schedule of the remaining fair festivities for 2019 is listed below:

Wednesday, July 24:

The gates will open at 8 a.m. for Senior Citizen Recognition Day, with the non-market beef and dairy judging at 9:45 a.m. being the first event of the day.

The crowning of the Iosco County Senior King & Queen will take place at 11 a.m. in the Hale Senior Citizen and Retirees Center, located at 310 N. Washington St. (M-65).

Also beginning at 11 a.m. will be the opening of the commercial exhibits, which will be available until 10 p.m., as well as ongoing demonstrations by the Hale Country Quilters, until 7 p.m.

From noon to 4 p.m. in the Dooley Building, demonstrations will be given by The Thunder Bay Spinning Group.

The first performance of The Juggler Dave & Friends Circus Show will begin at 1 p.m., with the aerial acrobat and juggling performers continuing their shows at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Multiple demonstrations will also be put on by Farmer John and his animal friends during the Barnyard Express Show, with times set for 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

From 1-5 p.m., the Iosco County 4-H Robotics Club will be giving demonstrations in the Samson Building. This will be the same venue for the woodcarving demonstrations by The Happy Chippers Carving Club, which are slated from 2-7 p.m.

Monster truck rides will again be offered this year, from 1-10 p.m., at a cost of $5 per person.

The midway will open at 2 p.m., and youngsters who have paid for admission will be able to bring a grandparent with them on the rides, at no extra charge.

The crowd will have three opportunities on Wednesday to catch Danny Conner’s Reptile Adventures exhibit, with shows set for 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Meet-and-greets with some hometown heroes will also take place at the fairgrounds, beginning with CPR demonstrations and blood pressure checks by the Plainfield Township Fire Department First Responders, from 4-5 p.m. This will be followed with children’s fingerprinting by the Iosco County Sheriff’s Posse from 5-7 p.m.

Also planned for July 24 is an Open Speed Horse Show at 6 p.m., drawings for his and hers children’s bicycles at 6:30 p.m. and music in the entertainment tent from 7-10 p.m.

The bike drawings on this date and the remaining days will all take place in the Samson Building, and winners must be present to claim their prizes.

The Motor Home Bump N’ Run & Night of Destruction will start at 7 p.m. in the exhibition grandstand. Admission is $8 for general seating, or $15 for pit side seats, but there will be no charge for children 5 and younger.

Power Wheels racing for those ages 3-10 will also occur as part of the show, with participants required to bring their own vehicles.

Thursday, July 25:

In celebration of Agricultural Day, guests are encouraged to drive their tractors to the site on Thursday. Gates will open at 8 a.m., with a free breakfast in the entertainment tent starting things off from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The always entertaining Junior Barnyard Olympics – featuring bale jumping, watermelon seed spitting, barrel rolls and other contests – will begin from the track grandstand at 11 a.m.

The commercial exhibits will again be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., as will quilting demonstrations, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Juggler Dave & Friends Circus Shows will be presented at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Danny Conner’s Reptile Adventures Shows on Thursday are slated for 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., while the Barnyard Express Shows have been set for 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Other activities include the regular Barnyard Olympics at 1 p.m., at the track grandstand; $5 monster truck rides from 1-10 p.m.; Plainfield Historical Society presentations in the Samson Building from 2-4 p.m.; woodcarving demonstrations from 2-7 p.m.; a tractor parade at 3 p.m.; soap carving at 3 p.m.; children’s fingerprinting with the Sheriff’s Posse from 4-6 p.m.; drawings for children’s bikes at 4:30 p.m.; a livestock auction at 6 p.m.; and a root beer float social from 5-7 p.m., the proceeds of which will go to the livestock building fund.

The midway will open at 2 p.m., and those who purchase two bracelets at the same time will receive a third bracelet for free on this date.

Cow Pie Bingo will be held in the livestock arena at 5 p.m., with competitors vying for the $300 prize. Medallions can be purchased at the arena for $10 each, between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

The medallions will then be placed in the livestock arena, and the owner of first medallion to be “cow pied” will be the recipient of the cash award.

Funds raised during this event will be used to upgrade the livestock area.

The exhibition grandstand event for July 25 will be the Lawnmower & Go-Kart Races at 7 p.m. Admission is $3, while those 5 and under can sit in for free.

Friday, July 26:

The gates will open at 8 a.m., followed by the Youth Pleasure Horse Show at 9 a.m.

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the commercial exhibits will be available, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Youth Ranch Trail Class will go on in the horse arena.

The Hale Country Quilters will provide demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which the Cow Costume Contest Parade will commence from the livestock building at 11:30 a.m. Voting for the favorite costume will be available from noon to 4 p.m.

Also starting at 4 p.m. will be the FFA chicken BBQ in the entertainment tent, followed by the FFA silent auction from 5-6 p.m.

Times for The Juggler Dave & Friends Circus Shows are 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Barnyard Express Shows are set for 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., while Danny Conner’s Reptile Adventures Shows have been scheduled for 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Additional Friday fun will include $5 monster truck rides from 1-10 p.m.; the opening of the midway at 2 p.m.; woodcarving demonstrations from 2-7 p.m.; soap carving at 3 p.m.; children’s fingerprinting from 5-7 p.m.; a local youth musical in the entertainment tent at 6:30 p.m.; drawings for his and hers children’s bicycles at 6:30 p.m.; and the Fun Horse Show in the horse arena at 7 p.m., which will be followed by a light parade around the race track.

Also kicking off at 7 p.m. will be the Off Road Demo Derby Bump N’ Run in the exhibition grandstand. Admission is $8, and there will be no charge for those 5 and younger.

Another noteworthy event on Friday will be the Chuck King Hypnosis Comedy Show in the entertainment tent, with performances set for 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Known as “The King of Clean Comedy,” organizers say attendees will experience an interactive show that is outrageously funny and audience friendly. King’s engaging performance includes a unique blend of comedy, magic and hypnosis.

Saturday, July 27:

On the final day of the fair, Ag Education Day, gates will open at 8 a.m.

The Open Pleasure Horse Show will start things off at 9 a.m., after which games and contests for all ages will commence at 9:30 a.m., followed by the opening of the commercial exhibits from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those participating in the 2019 Iosco County Fair Parade are asked to line up at Kocher’s Market on M-65, at 11 a.m., with the procession to begin at noon. The parade route will follow M-65 north, through downtown Hale.

Final performances of The Juggler Dave & Friends Circus Show will go on at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The last of the Barnyard Express Shows will take place at 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., while the Danny Conner’s Reptile Adventures Show will wrap up with performances at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sticking with the theme of the day, agricultural education activities have been set for 1-3 p.m., and will include cow milking, butter making, a farm equipment display, pie baking contest, ice cream making, rock painting and more.

Also starting at 1 p.m. will be the opening of the midway, and those who present a completed punch card from the agricultural education activities will receive $5 off a daily ride bracelet.

Other options on Friday will consist of such events as the 4-H silent auction from 1-4 p.m.; woodcarving demos from 1-5 p.m.; quilting demonstrations from 1-6 p.m.; monster truck rides from 1-10 p.m.; face painting from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; a cornhole tournament at 2 p.m., with registration starting at 1:45 p.m.; a Diaper Derby Contest from 3-4 p.m.; the FFA hog roast dinner at 4 p.m.; children’s fingerprinting from 5-7 p.m.; a quilt raffle drawing in the Dooley Building at 6 p.m.; drawings for children’s bikes at 6 p.m.; and Chuck King Hypnosis Comedy Shows at both 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the entertainment tent.

Fair goers can also get in on the pedal pull event, with registration beginning at 2 p.m. in the fair office, and the event to begin from the same location at 3 p.m.

From 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the entertainment tent, guests are invited to enjoy cake and a celebration as part of the Iosco County Fair’s 75th Birthday Bash.

Evening entertainment will include a talent contest at 7:30 p.m., with prizes being $75 for the first place finisher, $50 for second place and $25 for third. There is a $5 registration fee, and participants may sign up in the entertainment tent, beginning at 7 p.m.

This is also the start time of the Flying Star Rodeo Productions pro rodeo in the exhibition grandstand. The cost is $8, while admission will be free for those 5 and younger.

The rodeo will include bareback riding, bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf roping and more. For further questions, contact Shane Engstrom at 231-846-1053, or at flyingstar.shane@gmail.com.