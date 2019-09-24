EAST TAWAS – Beginning Friday, local volunteers will be calling on area residents and businesses to contribute to the annual Tawas-Whittemore-Hale United Fund campaign drive.

With a goal of raising $20,000, the United Fund kicks off its 2017 campaign drive on Friday at the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce in East Tawas during a three-hour live radio broadcast on WKJC 104.7 with Kevin Allen from 7 to 10 a.m.

“Children and families in the three communities will benefit from the local drive that runs through the end of the year,” said John Morris, T-W-H United Fund president. “Nearly all of those funds are being distributed to the 10 local agencies United Fund supports.”

Those agencies are Hale Youth Activities, Iosco Coats for Kids, Tawas Area Education Foundation, Hale Area Education Foundation, Whittemore-Prescott Education Foundation, Hope Shores Alliance, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, Boy Scouts Water and Woods Field Service Council, Iosco County 4-H and Tawas FISH, Inc.

The local United Fund is again focusing its efforts on a mail campaign and on donation envelopes in two upcoming editions, Oct. 2 and Oct. 16, of the Iosco County News-Herald.

Morris said the local United Fund’s philosophy is best described as one gift for all. By submitting one donation, he said the 10 local nonprofit agencies receive United Fund funding.

Morris also said a fairly painless way to donate is to authorize a payroll withholding if employees are able to pledge a small amount to be withheld from paychecks.

“A payroll withholding pledge in any amount will be greatly appreciated,” he said.

The local United Fund president adds that all contributions to the organization are fully deductible on federal income tax returns for those who itemize deductions.

The local United Way Board of Directors is made up of all volunteers. Also on the board are Pete Stoll, vice president; Kim Miller, secretary; Blinda Baker, treasurer; and directors Bonita Coyle, Jim Kirchner, June Pursey and Tony Pursey.

Donations may be made to Tawas-Whittemore-Hale United Fund, P.O. Box 28, East Tawas, MI 48730.