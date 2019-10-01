TAWAS CITY – It goes back to 1954 and, on Friday night on the Tawas Area gridiron, the Braves and the Owls will renew their annual rivalry clash for the 65th year.

This year, unlike recent past years when the rivalry game was played during the final regular game of the season, the contest is again just past the midway point of the season.

It is one of Northeast Michigan’s most intense rivalries and the winners get the coveted Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press (News-Press) trophy, which has sat in the Oscoda High School trophy case for the past two years.

The trophy sat in the Tawas Area High three years ago and the Oscoda High School trophy case the year before that. It sat in the Tawas Area High School trophy case the previous two years (2013-2014) and at Oscoda High School prior to that (2012).

And before that, it was in the Tawas Area High School trophy case for six years (2006-2011) and was in the Oscoda High School trophy case for the previous two years (2004-2005). The previous six years, the trophy rested at Tawas Area for two years and in Oscoda the previous four.

Memories of last year’s 50-15 drubbing by the Owls will certainly be on the minds of the Braves contingent this week.

Dating back to 1954, when the first News-Press trophy was presented to Oscoda in a 32-0 trashing of Tawas, Oscoda holds a 33-31 edge in wins. Tawas owns a 1,403 to 1,219 scoring edge during that time.

Oscoda’s trophy case is the permanent repository for the two earlier trophies, by virtue of the Owls having the most wins on them.

The third News-Press trophy was put into use in 1992 and, from that year until 1998, it had been won only by Tawas. First was the 30-0 score, then a 19-18 squeaker in 1993, a 33-13 win in 1994, followed by 40-21, 40-0 and 47-14 drubbings by the Braves in 1995-97, respectfully.

Oscoda won in 1990 with a 15-6 game and in 1991 by the score of 13-6. Until 1998, that was the last time the Owls laid claim to the trophy. The Owls beat Tawas 27-6 in 1998, 34-9 in 1999, 15-12 in 2000 and 50-20 in 2001. Oscoda won 14-12 in 2004, 40-14 in 2005 and 22-18 in 2012. The Owls won 36-26 in 2015 and 28-13 in 2017.

Tawas won 35-27 in 2002, 49-8 in 2003, 44-0 in 2006, 72-0 in 2007, 61-26 in 2008, 34-0 in 2009, 42-28 in 2010, 60-14 in 2011, 50-14 in 2013, 56-27 in 2014 and 42-0 in 2016. Until 1992, Tawas had to look all the way back to 1986 for its last victory inscription, a 13-6 score.

Coming into Friday’s game, Tawas is 3-2 and is coming off a 26-14 loss to Johannesburg-Lewiston, a team ranked seventh in Division 8. The 5-0 Owls are coming off a 54-0 win over visiting Rogers City last week.

But when the Braves and Owls clash heads in their annual rivalry, records are customarily tossed out the window.

Cases in point: In 1988, the Owls slipped by Tawas 20-19, handing the playoff-bound Braves their only loss in an 8-1 season. And in 1991, Tawas, on paper, had the superior team at 3-1 coming into the rivalry game, while Oscoda was 1-3. Yet the Owls toppled the Braves, 13-6.

Kickoff for the annual rivalry is 7 p.m. Friday.