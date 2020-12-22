TAWAS CITY – Debris has been pulled from a roughly two-mile stretch of Dead Creek in Tawas City, in response to the May flooding event which ravaged multiple structures and properties throughout Iosco County.
Iosco Conservation District (ICD) Board Treasurer, Cliff Miller, recently shared an update on the cleanup efforts in the creek, along with describing some of the other undertakings of the ICD.
He explained that Dead Creek drains watershed from areas north of M-55 in Tawas Township, down to US-23 in Alabaster Township. The spring flooding created a significant amount of debris, that would severely restrict the flow of water attempting to get to Lake Huron in any future event.
“It was imperative that the cleanup project took place,” he pointed out. However, Dead Creek is not a watershed that is deeded to the county. Therefore, it is not under the jurisdiction of Iosco County Drain Commissioner, Fred Strauer.
“So, he can’t utilize his funding to clean this up,” Miller said. “And when all this water comes at a rapid pace, like it did in May, it takes it and puts it into Dead Creek. But the problem is, Dead Creek had a lot of debris – primarily dead ash trees that were falling.”
With the trees in the watershed, he noted that they will start to flow downstream and get clogged in corners, such as underneath bridges. As these sections become clogged, Miller says that more and more debris collects, and the water doesn’t have anywhere to go. So it backs up, creating some devastating flooding.
As previously reported, a heavy rainfall in the county began on May 17, and hung on through the morning hours of May 19. Road closures, washed out bridges, damaged railroad tracks and the flooding of yards and homes were among the results of the rain, which hit the county as it had already been struggling with record-high lake levels for more than a year at that point.
The National Weather Service in Gaylord advised that East Tawas received 7.97 inches of rain in a two-day period, while National City was met with 5.76 inches. These numbers represent a 150-year recurrence interval. In other words – and based on historical comparisons – the likelihood of rainfall reaching these levels is once in 150 years.
The ensuing flooding prompted the Iosco County Board of Commissioners to issue a disaster declaration in the county. Governor Gretchen Whitmer also included Iosco County in a state of emergency declaration, along with several other communities which were impacted by the weather.
Following this, Miller says that Tawas City Manager Annge Horning contacted the ICD for support with debris removal in Dead Creek, and the team moved quickly on aligning funding to tackle the project before year-end.
As for why this is so crucial, Miller shared a map of the watershed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) WATERS GeoViewer website. “And a lot of this is the result of the May rains,” he said, when pointing to the Tawas City area. “So what this does, is this actually shows the way that water flows all over.”
He remarked that he was surprised to see how much of the farm fields along M-55 eventually deposit into Dead Creek, and even into Alabaster Township. All of this water converges and comes in right behind Memory Gardens Cemetery, at Dead Creek, which then flows directly through the heart of Tawas City and eventually tries to get out to the bay.
Miller said many people may not realize that this little artery is taking in water from a significant portion of the county and flowing it right into the creek.
He noted that when Horning contacted the ICD, they went in search of funding that was available to bring into the community, to offset the expense associated with removing the debris.
Miller explained that the ICD was the sponsor for the Emergency Watershed Program, tasked with bringing in the funds and orchestrating the project. The District secured the funding through a federal entity called the Natural Resources Conservation Service. “And we co-house with them on M-55. So we’re the local unit of government, and we partner with the federal units of government to bring resources into our local community.”
Once the funding was lined up, the ICD issued a request for proposals from contractors to clean the site, from the cemetery to the area near Sawyer Thornton Park on Sixth Avenue. The ICD received a couple of bids, and awarded the contract to Jacques Timber, LLC of Tawas City.
The District garnered $23,063 in federal dollars to support the creek cleanup and also partnered with the City of Tawas City to fund a portion of the work, which entailed three primary job sites.
According to Miller, 75 percent of the overall project was covered by the ICD, through bringing in federal funds.
Since a significant portion of the land that is owned on and around Dead Creek is Tawas City property, the municipality paid the remaining 25 percent, amounting to $8,725. As Horning has explained, the city’s actual share was $7,522.50, and included the removal of a large logjam near the cemetery and another near the end of Twelfth Avenue.
Miller said there is also a private landowner who lives on Dead Creek and had a significant cleanup ahead of her, so she was going to be responsible for her portion of that 25 percent.
Horning has said that the resident’s share of the contract would be $1,202.50. This was originally $1,700, but the landowner obtained a grant to reduce the cost. The Tawas City Council voted to pay $8,725 up front, then collect the $1,202.50 separately from the resident.
Miller elaborated, saying that the ICD worked on this with its sister organization, the Tri-County Agency Foundation. A $500 grant was secured from the foundation to help offset the resident’s cost and minimize her cash outlay, in order to make the project go through.
While the overall endeavor had been about three months in the making, Miller says the work is now complete. He added that Jacques Timber had all the debris removed from the project area in roughly three weeks.
“And they did a really nice job,” he praised. “They actually took a tractor and a wench and just went in by hand in a lot of spots, because they didn’t want to disrupt some of the riverbank.”
Miller pointed out that, when the federal government came in, they were also very impressed with how well the company did. “We’re so thankful that we chose them.”
As for how much was actually removed from the creek, Miller said it was upwards of 100 trees. In addition, there were 30 dump truck loads of natural debris – which didn’t necessarily meet the size or scope of a tree – but still had to be extracted to prevent the clogging up of the watershed.
He noted that prevention is the whole idea here. When the water rises again, which it inevitably will, the goal is to allow the system to flow as easily as possible.
Horning also touched on this at a prior council meeting, when she was introducing the cleanup idea to officials. She remarked that she feels it is a worthwhile project and expenditure to remove the debris in the creek and prevent the possible future buildup near, and damage to, the bridge on Sixth Avenue.
“To give you an appreciation of the investment we’d be protecting with this project, if the bridge was damaged and had to be replaced, Link Engineering estimates the cost would be more than $1.4 million,” she stated at the time.
Although the major blockage concerns have been taken care of in Dead Creek, Miller was asked if falling trees are still a threat and whether the involved parties are looking into the future, as far as how to avoid this – if there is even a way to do so.
He answered that there is a balancing act which comes into play, between taking down trees that are close enough to fall in if they die, but also preserving them because the root systems maintain the integrity of the watershed.
He did note that the funds obtained by the ICD were specifically for existing debris. “We would love to partner with, and then go get additional grant funding, for additional projects that would even take it a little bit further.”
Miller said this is where the nonprofit arm of Tri-County Agency factors in. The Tri-County Agency Foundation can acquire grant funding, as a nonprofit, which can then bring extra resources into the community to help mitigate some of these catastrophic types of events.
He was also asked about the potential impact to the land and buildings in the area, if the Dead Creek debris hadn’t been cleared away and another rainfall similar to the event in May were to occur.
While it’s difficult to put exact figures to this, he said the EPA map of the rivershed really puts it into perspective.
There were literally hundreds of homes which were affected by the spring floods, he continued. “And if we didn’t do anything, it would have been even worse.”
He also referenced the railroad tracks which got washed out, and the potential for such structures as bridges having to be replaced. Given the multiple homes impacted by the May event, as well, Miller says the project could have prevented a significant amount of money which would have been spent, just in repairs alone.
As for the other efforts of the ICD, Miller said a big initiative at the moment involves the committee they recently formed to work on a master plan for tackling the invasive species issues in Iosco County. There has been a particular focus on phragmites – with Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City among the sites they have been working on – as these are tough to treat and keep coming back, making for an ongoing process. “So that’s a major initiative of the District, moving forward.”
Miller said the ICD has also been made aware that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is trying to develop a long-term recovery group (LTRG) in Iosco County. So, the District has been kicking around the idea of being the LTRG for the area. “And essentially what that is, is it’s FEMA’s resources being distributed from a federal level, into the local level.”
If an LTRG doesn’t exist, then FEMA doesn’t have a way to get this help to the county. “It’s the conduit to get us the support, both financially and purely from a resource and an information perspective,” Miller said. “So an LTRG is something that the District is exploring, in an effort to bring some of those FEMA dollars in to help with disaster planning.”
The ICD also owns/manages an 80-acre parcel in Baldwin Township, on Bischoff Road, known as the Ingalls Forest. Along with the property being enrolled in the Hunting Access Program, the land is also the site for public mushroom hunts; features adventure therapy stations for youth and other group activities; includes a pavilion which can be rented for events; and boasts a wide range of habitats and wildlife species.
As has been reported, the property was donated by Leonard J. Ingalls, with the stipulation that any profits from the land would be used to improve same.
The Ingalls Forest has met the standards of responsible land management and, in 2017, was verified through the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program.
The ICD Board itself is a local body of state government, meaning the members are elected officials. Miller, who has served since 2013, said it is a five-member board, with a couple of associate directors.
The group is also the organization which hosts the annual Spring Tree Sale, for which the distribution/pickup of pre-orders for the next go round, will be April 23-25, 2021.
Miller shared that the tree sales are presently the sole source of funding for the District, as there are currently no federal, state or county funds supporting the mission of the ICD.
He says that their goal, as a District, is to have the sort of rapport with people where they recognize the ICD, they have a relationship with them and they trust the ICD to be that organization which is capable of helping people manage land in a conservation-related manner.
He stressed that the ICD is ready to support its community members on wise land use decisions. He encourages all who are interested to reach out to District representatives for items of need, including information on invasive species, conservation cost-share programs, tree sales, recycling or any issue related to maintaining the health of our natural resources.
Miller adds that he hopes the successful Dead Creek project provides an opportunity for the ICD to show the community what they can do. “And I think the message we’d like to portray is, just to reach out to us with your needs. Whether it be invasive species, whether that be land management type issues; we are here as the local resource.”
He said the organization really wants to make sure that people feel comfortable coming to them with their ideas, or matters for which they need help. For example, if Horning hadn’t contacted the ICD about the creek cleanup, it may not have come to fruition. Therefore, Miller remarked that he is glad she felt confident in the District to reach out.
He also reiterated the importance of the tree sales, noting that those who participate are vital because they help out the ICD in a large way.
For more information about Ingalls Forest, the Spring Tree Sale and other ICD-related activities, visit ioscoconservation.org; call 362-3842, Ext. 5; or search for Iosco Conservation District on Facebook.