TAWAS CITY — The Roscommon based Michigan Children’s Assessment Center, tasked with interviewing children who may have abused to assist the children and law enforcement, will be getting some upgrades in Iosco County.

Rebecca Yuncker, executive director of center, gave a briefing on the changes coming to the Iosco County office during an Iosco County Board of Commissioners meeting held Sept. 18.

The center, which began work in the county last year, works with law enforcement and children’s protective services to do interviews with children in sexual or physical abuse causes, among other actions, she said.

“When there is an allegation, we want to work together as a team to make sure we’re doing the best for that child,” Yuncker said. “We want to ensure that if kids are being abused we are a part of that investigation and hold offenders accountable and screen out cases where they are not being abused.”

She said the forensic interviews are done in such a way and follow a certain protocol to ensure they’re interviewing the children in a way that is not leading, to get the most honest interview. The center itself opened in Roscommon in 2014 and by 2018 had expanded to other locations.

We really thank you for our support, the county has really helped us to grow and expand,” she said. “We’ve had 128 kids come through the center for the forensic interview. Instead of going through that interview, they might be interviewed by someone who is not trained, those are the high profile, the cases that are at criminal level, sexual abuse, or severe physical abused.

Yuncker said that sometimes in the course of interviewing a child they must do a physical exam of the child. She said Ascention St. Joseph Hospital has been very supportive on the center in the hospital’s Horizon Building. She said that over the course of the year the center has had to conduct 17 medical exams, forcing the youths and families to have to drive to Roscommon. She said families are given gas cards to make the trip, but said that the drive can be taxing for the families already dealing with hard issues.

“We have equipment to do a specialized sexual abuse exam,” she said. “It’s quite a business for them to drive to Roscommon. So the hospital, they are going to allow us to expand the space, and we are going to start meeting the medical needs of the kids here so they don’t have to drive to Roscommon.

In addition to that will be weekly counseling sessions for youths, something that they also had to commute to Roscommon to benefit from, said Younker.

“By January we’ll be doing medical exams and counseling, with your support this gives the message to the community on how important this is,” she said.