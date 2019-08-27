EAST TAWAS – Darien Dwayne Clay, 26, Flint, lost his life following a drowning incident at Tawas Point State Park in East Tawas.

When Michigan State Police (MSP) personnel were dispatched to the scene on Aug. 19, Sgt. Douglas Gough says troopers met with witnesses at the beach who advised there was a man struggling in the water.

Clay was reportedly swimming with friends in Lake Huron when, shortly after 3 p.m., he became distressed.

According to Gough, attempts to get to Clay were made, and he was retrieved by a witness who brought him to shore.

At press time, it was not known how long Clay may have been struggling in the water.

“One witness advised there was a strong current in the water that pulled them out away from shore,” Gough stated.

He notes that Iosco County Sheriff’s Office personnel, local fire department members and Iosco County EMS staff also responded to the scene.

The MSP says Clay was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City. He was then airlifted to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, where he was placed on life support.

He passed away two days later on Wednesday, Aug. 21.