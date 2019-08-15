LANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags lowered to half-staff on Friday, Aug. 16, to honor the service of fallen volunteer firefighter Norman Edward Klenow, which will coincide with his military funeral.

“In the course of his service, Norman Klenow was incredibly brave and selfless,” Whitmer said. “Our state and our nation will be forever grateful to him for his military service and for his selfless commitment to public safety. Our deepest sympathies are with his family during this difficult time.”

A native of East Tawas, Norman Klenow served in the U.S. Navy for three years and served as a firefighter for over 50 years at the East Tawas Fire Department.

On Aug. 10, Klenow provided traffic control at a crash scene in the early afternoon, when he began to feel ill. A few hours later he died of cardiac arrest.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, Aug. 17.