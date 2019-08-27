EAST TAWAS – The next editions of the Iosco County News-Herald and the Oscoda Press will be on the stands, on the web and in the mailboxes one day later than normal next week due to the Labor Day holiday.

The deadline for display advertising remains unchanged and will fall at noon on Friday, Aug. 30. Classified ads will be taken until noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Both offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day, the idea of a labor union leader who, in 1882, proposed a celebration honoring the American worker.