EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas and Tawas City fire departments were dispatched at 3:48 a.m. on Saturday, for the report of a structure fire at 1225 Tawas Beach Rd. in East Tawas.
Firefighters arrived to find a 12- by 24-foot garage, with heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the building, said East Tawas Fire Department Chief Bill Deckett.
“Firefighters gained access and extinguished the fire using about 1,000 gallons of water,” he continued, noting that they spent about 90 minutes on scene.
According to Deckett, the blaze started in the area of a workbench and, while the incident is under investigation, the cause is not considered to be suspicious.
He added that no one was inside of the detached garage, there were no injuries to report and the owner has insurance for the building.
Fire crews were assisted on the scene by personnel from Iosco County EMS, Michigan State Police, and Consumers Energy.