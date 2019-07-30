MIKADO Twp. – Deputies from the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash, at the intersection of F-41 and Kings Corner Road in Mikado Township.
The collision – involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck – occurred at 6:40 a.m. on July 23.
According to the ACSO, deputies arrived on scene and rendered aid to the driver of the motorcycle – Jesse Gordy, 42, Lincoln – until the arrival of Alcona County EMS personnel.
Gordy was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City, and was later airlifted to a hospital in Saginaw for further treatment of his injuries.
Alcona County deputies and EMS workers were assisted at the crash site by members of the Oscoda Township Police Department and Mikado Fire Department/First Responders. Alpena County and Arenac County sheriff’s offices also assisted Alcona County in the crash investigation.
Authorities noted at press time that the event is still being investigated, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor.