OSCODA – A pontoon was destroyed by fire in Oscoda Township on July 5, with the blaze reported to have originated from a neighbor’s fireworks landing on the boat.
According to the Oscoda Township Fire Department (OTFD), the incident occurred at about midnight, at a residence in the 7000 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Crews were dispatched for a boat on fire attached to a dock, approximately 40 feet from the residence.
Upon arrival, the OTFD confirmed that everyone was safe, and they utilized about 1,000 gallons of water/foam to extinguish the flames on the 25-foot pontoon boat.
Firefighters note that the pontoon was tied to a home assembled wooden dock, which was also damaged. The cause was not the flames, though, but was due to the weight of the responding personnel and their fire equipment.
The estimated dollar loss of the boat was $18,000, with the contents valued at approximately $1,200.
Fire crews were released after about 40 minutes, once the scene was deemed safe.