EAST TAWAS – The cause of a small, outdoor fire in a wooded area of East Tawas is undetermined. The incident was called in at 1:59 p.m. on Aug. 24.
East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) Chief Bill Deckett states that blaze – which impacted less than an acre of land – broke out in the woods behind Redbird Wood Products, located at 776 Aulerich Dr.
According to Deckett, the fire was contained by the ETFD, with the U.S. Forest Service also responding to assist in determining cause and origin. “We were unable to determine the cause.”
He added that Iosco County EMS personnel stood by, as well, and that there were no injuries.
The ETFD was on scene for about two hours, and utilized approximately 800 gallons of water to extinguish the flames.