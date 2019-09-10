WILBER Twp. – A Tawas City man involved in a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 1 was taken to the hospital and, following his discharge, was lodged in the Iosco County jail for allegedly operating while intoxicated.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) say the incident occurred on AuSable Road, near Cornett Street in Wilber Township, at 4:45 a.m.
The MSP reports that Carter Michael Fritz, 21, was westbound on AuSable Road when he ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch and then hit a tree.
Fritz, who was said to have not been wearing a seat belt at the time, sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was released after receiving treatment.
Upon investigating the crash, the MSP reports that the driver was arrested for allegedly operating while intoxicated.
As noted in the traffic crash report, speed was also a factor, and Fritz tried to avoid an animal prior to the collision, as well.
He was not traveling with any passengers, and the car he was driving was towed from the crash site due to disabling damage.