GRANT Twp. – A National City woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, after overturning the moped she was driving in Grant Township on Aug. 12.
Responding to the scene were personnel from the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office, who advised that the crash occurred at 1:20 p.m. on Saginaw Street, near Maple Street.
Authorities state that Dawn Marie Hall, 43, was completing a U-turn when she lost control on the gravel, overturned the scooter and sustained lacerations.
Her injuries were reported to be non-incapacitating, and neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected as contributing factors.
According to the sheriff’s office, the scooter Hall was driving experienced functional damage, and she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.