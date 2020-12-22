RENO Twp. – No serious injuries were reported after a horse-drawn carriage was struck by a vehicle in Reno Township, at about 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 18.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) advise that the incident occurred on M-65, near Anderson Road.
The driver of the Pontiac Grand Prix which was involved in the collision – Ethan Scott Short, 30, Hale – was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
The horse carriage was traveling with eight people at the time, including Emmond E. Petersheim, 32, who was operating the carriage, and Mary E. Petersheim, 34, both of Hale. There were six other passengers with them – ranging in age from 6 months to nine years old – all of whom reside in Hale.
According to the MSP, both the vehicle and the carriage were traveling north on M-65. Short, who was driving behind the Petersheims, was said to be distracted and looking down at his car stereo. When he looked up, he attempted to brake but struck the rear of the carriage, causing it to run off the roadway to the right and overturn into the ditch.
Police say that Short admitted he was distracted, prior to striking the carriage.
Emmond Petersheim had a laceration to his head and refused treatment. Police add that there was no hazardous action on his part during the event.
As noted in the State of Michigan Traffic Crash Report for this incident, all nine people involved sustained possible injuries. However, none of them were seriously harmed and they did not require medical treatment.
The car driven by Short experienced functional damage, and was towed from the crash site.
As of Dec. 19, the incident remained under investigation by troopers from the MSP West Branch Post.
At press time, neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected as contributing factors.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Burleigh-Reno-Whittemore Fire Department and Iosco County EMS personnel.