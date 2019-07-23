EAST TAWAS – Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is announcing the arrest of Dane Russell Finley, 33, of East Tawas, for possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime.
Finley was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home. The investigation was initiated when it was learned that Finley was searching for and viewing child sexually abusive materials on the internet.
Following the investigation, Finley was charged with six counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Finley was arraigned in 81st District Court on Wednesday, July 10.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. According to the MSP, there are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.