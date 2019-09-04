OSCODA – Minor injuries were sustained by Patricia Kay Deornellas, 21, Lincoln, during a single-vehicle crash which occurred on Aug. 18.
The Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) reports that the incident took place at about 6 a.m. on County Road F-41, near Colbath Road.
According to the OTPD, Deornellas advised that she was traveling north on F-41 when she fell asleep, ran off the roadway to the right and struck several trees.
The pickup truck she was driving experienced disabling damage and was towed from the crash site.
The hazardous action on the driver’s part, as noted by police, was that of being careless/negligent.
Deornellas, who was wearing a seat belt, was not traveling with any passengers at the time.