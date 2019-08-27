PLAINFIELD Twp. – Jody Broad Smith, 61, Milford, was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Plainfield Township on Aug. 20.
According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), she was suspected as having been under the influence of alcohol and, at press time, test results were pending.
MSP personnel state that the crash occurred on M-65, near Britt Road, at about 3:35 p.m.
Authorities note that Smith was eastbound on M-65 at the time, while another driver – Michael Theodore Bell, 63, Hale – was traveling west on the same road.
Smith, who was driving a Cadillac SRX, allegedly told police that she fell asleep and side swiped the wrecker tow truck being operated by Bell.
Police note that there was no hazardous action on Bell’s part, and that he was unharmed during the event. Smith, however, was reported to have sustained non-incapacitating injuries.
Each of the drivers were wearing seat belts and, while there was minor damage to the truck, the car driven by Smith experienced disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.