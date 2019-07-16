PLAINFIELD TWP. – Two unnamed drivers sustained series injuries – requiring lifeflights from crash scene – following an incident that occurred July 9 in Plainfield Township
Michigan State Police troopers, in a press release, said drugs and alcohol are suspected. Names were withheld pending an investigation.
At approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 9 troopers from the West Branch Post were dispatched to M-65 immediately south of Railways Road for a three-vehicle personal injury accident.
Troopers said the investigation thus far indicates a 1996 Chevrolet pick-up driven by a 44-year-old Tawas City man was eastbound on M-65 when it crossed the center line of the curved roadway and entered the westbound lane. Upon reentering the eastbound lane, the 1996 pick-up then sideswiped 1993 Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 67-year-old Pinconning man, which was also traveling eastbound.
The 1996 pick-up then crossed the centerline of the road again and collided nearly head-on with a westbound 2016 Chevrolet pick-up occupied by a 64-year-old Metamora man and his 11-year-old grandson.
The driver of the 1996 pick-up sustained critical injuries in the crash, as did the 64-year-old driver of the 2016 pick-up.
Both drivers needed to be extricated from their respective vehicles by the Plainfield Township Fire Department. Following extrication, both drivers were airlifted from the scene to separate downstate hospitals for treatment.
Neither the driver of the 1993 Jeep Wrangler, nor the 11-year-old passenger of the 2016 Chevrolet pickup, sustained any injuries.
M-65 was closed to traffic for approximately five hours during the investigation.
Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash and all persons involved were wearing their safety belts, The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the West Branch Post.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office, Iosco County Emergency Medical Services, the Goodar and Plainfield Township fire departments, and the Michigan State Police 3rd District Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Michigan State Police Aviation also assisted by providing aerial mapping and photography using an unmanned aerial vehicle.