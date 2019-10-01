TAWAS CITY – Michigan State Police (MSP) personnel, at 7:43 p.m. on Saturday, received information that a Tawas Area High School student was going to bring a knife to the homecoming dance that evening, and allegedly stab other students.
MSP Sgt. John Richards said troopers responded to the school for scene security until other officers/troopers were able to locate the juvenile in question.
It turned out there was no direct threat to the school, Richards continued, but a report will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office for possible criminal charges regarding an assault the teen was allegedly involved in, that also occurred that night.
Richards advised that the Tawas Police Authority assisted in locating the 16-year-old juvenile who allegedly made the threats.
“Troopers were able to conduct a traffic stop and made contact with the student prior to the student arriving at the school,” Richards stated.
He explained that law enforcement was made aware of the incident when it was reported by another student, upon receiving a text message from a mutual friend who was present when the alleged statement was made.
According to police, the student in question also made a threat in March 2018, which was directed to Tawas Area Middle School. The teen was contacted at that time and it was determined there was no threat, and that a general statement was made because the teen was upset. In each of the instances, the student reported having no intention of hurting anyone.