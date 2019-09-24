BALDWIN Twp. – The Iosco County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a motorcycle crash which resulted in the death of Robert Earl Rae, 69, Oscoda.
The incident occurred in Baldwin Township, at about 3:52 p.m. on Sept. 18.
According to a press release from the department, preliminary investigation shows that Rae was traveling north on US-23, approaching Aster Street.
Angela Hoadley, 37, Oscoda, was driving in front of Rae at the time, in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Sheriff’s office representatives state that Hoadley was slowing/stopping for a vehicle that had its turn signal indicator on to make a left turn. Evidence at the scene indicates Rae attempted to stop his motorcycle just prior to colliding with the stopped vehicle.
Authorities note that an off-duty police officer/firefighter/EMT was traveling directly behind Rae. The off-duty officer witnessed the crash and said he saw the vehicles stopping in front of him, but that it was apparent Rae did not notice the vehicles stopped in the roadway.
The off-duty officer requested emergency assistance through Iosco County Central Dispatch and attended to Rae’s injuries.
Rae was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City by Iosco County EMS. He was then life flighted to Flint Hurley Trauma Center, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
The Iosco County Sheriff’s Office states that Rae was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the incident.
The Oscoda Township Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team assisted the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office.
The Michigan State Police, Iosco County EMS and East Tawas Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, and authorities returned the following morning to continue their work, during which a portion of the roadway was shut down.