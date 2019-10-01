PLAINFIELD Twp. – The Michigan State Police (MSP) issued a citation for disregarding a stop sign to Elmer Melvin Prieur, 83, Hale, which resulted in a crash in Plainfield Township on Sept. 21.
According to the MSP, the incident occurred just before 1 p.m., when Prieur was driving south on Putnam Road and ignored the stop sign at the intersection of Curtis Road.
Kristian Mikal Hesling, 17, Hale, was east on Curtis Road at the time, with the right-of-way, and struck Prieur. Police note that there was no hazardous action on Hesling’s part.
MSP Sgt. Richard Dettling states that the two pickup trucks collided at the intersection and both continued into a yard on the southeast corner, with Hesling’s vehicle toppling over onto its side.
Dettling reports that Hesling sustained no injuries and refused treatment, while Prieur was taken by ambulance to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City. He was treated and released, after sustaining cuts and bruises during the crash.
Neither drugs nor alcohol are thought to have contributed to the event, and neither of the drivers were traveling with any passengers at the time.
Each of the involved trucks experienced disabling damage and were towed from the crash site.