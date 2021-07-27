TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) received an animal cruelty complaint on July 16 in reference to an injured cat.
The ICSO animal control officer was dispatched and he met with the complainant at the Tawas Animal Hospital. Upon arrival it was learned that a cat owned by Eric Erickson, East Tawas, was shot in the neck with a bolt from a crossbow. Erickson stated that he found his cat on the doorstep of his Baldwin Township home on July 15.
According to a press release, Erickson also indicated that he contacted his neighbor in an attempt to find out if she knew what had happened. Erickson stated that his neighbor admitted to him that she shot the cat, with a crossbow, in defense of her own cats on July 11.
After the investigation and all interviews were completed the ICSO submitted the report for review on July 22 to the losco County Prosecutors Office.
The next day, a felony warrant was authorized by Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney James Bacarella, for the arrest of Taylor Rose Shipman, East Tawas.
Bacarella has charged Shipman with one felony count of Animals-killing/torturing third degree, which carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison. Shipman is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Bacarella stated that the cat, Oliver, was treated at Tawas Animal Hospital for his serious injuries.
The Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney’s office expressed its gratitude for the ICSO and Tawas Animal Hospital, for their investigation and care in this matter.