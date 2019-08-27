Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and some clouds. High near 75F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.