EAST TAWAS – As a way of giving thanks to the community, several businesses will be coming together to host the fourth annual Customer Appreciation Block Party in East Tawas.
The event will take place this Friday, Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will again be held downtown on West State Street, between Newman and Sawyer streets.
The free, family-friendly gathering is open to all, and will feature music, games, face painting and more.
Complimentary goodies, including chips, lemonade, cookies/sweets, popcorn and Koegel’s hot dogs, will also be available.
The businesses participating in the celebration this year are the Iosco County News-Herald, Tawas Bay Insurance Agency, Huron Community Bank, Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce, Cottage to Castle Vintage Home Decor, Chick’n Dots, E’Clipse Hair Care Salon, Tawas Bay Art Gallery and Johnson Auto Supply.