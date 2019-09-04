OSCODA – The Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce (OACC) wants locals to name the best burger in town.
The Paul Bunyan Burger Contest returned on Friday, Aug. 30, and will run until Friday, Sept. 20. Burger participants include the Hilltop Bar & Grill, Wiltse’s Brew & Family Restaurant, Desi’s Taco Lounge, Office Lounge and Grill and G’s Pizzeria.
Locals interested in voting are asked to write their name, phone number and the restaurant they are voting for on the back of their receipt. Participants will place their receipts in the ballot boxes placed at each restaurant in the running.
Their vote will be counted and entered into a drawing for a gift certificate from the 2019 burger champion. Last year the Hilltop Bar & Grill took home first place with their burger that took locals back to their childhood.
They served a grilled cheese bacon burger with chipotle mayo and a pickle on the side. Bartender Genevieve Martin provided some insight into why she thinks the bar won for the second time.
“We won because we have the best burgers in town and their very creative with their ideas and we have a great staff,” said Martin.
General Manager Kolina Backstrom believes the Hilltop Bar & Grill could win again and teased the mystery burger. She’s calling it the Paul Bunyan Vacation Burger.
“If Paul went on vacation what burger would he get?” said Martin.
Votes will be counted over the Paul Bunyan weekend and drawn then. They will also announce the winner of the gift certificate then as well.
For more information on the burger contest contact the OACC at 739-7322.