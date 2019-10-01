TAWAS CITY – The Alcona and Iosco Conservation Districts are hosting a fall mushroom hunt, Saturday, Oct.5 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at a forest on Bischoff Road in Iosco County near Tawas City.
Anderson Road is the nearby cross street. Once in the area, follow the signs.
Sister Marie Kopin, a mushroom specialist from the Michigan Mushroom Hunter’s Club, will be on hand to educate and identify collected mushrooms.
During past fall hunts, over 80 different varieties have been found, many of which are considered edible.
Organizers say to dress for the weather. The hunt will take place rain or shine but the sorting and identification of mushrooms will take place under a roofed pavilion.
For your convenience, there are Port-a-Jons on site. There is no charge for the event which is open to the public. This is a family-friendly event and children are encouraged to participate.
More information can be found on the Alcona Conservation District website alconaconservation.org or the Michigan Mushroom Hunter’s Club website at michiganmushroomhunters.org or call 724-5272.