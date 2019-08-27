AUSABLE TWP. – A Labor Day bridge walk is being sponsored by community members on Monday, Sept. 2
The fifth annual walk over the US-23 AuSable River bridge is open to everyone. Young and old, single or not everyone is encouraged to participate. According to organizers, the event has had 28 participants, but they would love to have a lot more.
Walkers will meet at the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 3:45 p.m. on Monday. The walk will begin at 4 p.m. Walkers will proceed north over the bridge to American Legion Post 274 and later travel back to the parking lot.
A picnic will follow at Children’s Park Pavilion off Harbor Street at 5:30 p.m. Soloing, a social club for older singles, will provide grilled hot dogs and tableware. Participants are asked to bring a dish to pass and their own beverage.
Any questions can be directed at Barb Taylor at 739-7029.