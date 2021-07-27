OSCODA – Shoreline Players will hold the world premiere of the independent film Flesh this Friday.
The visually striking horror film is the first feature length movie from local production company Wendigoh Pictures. Wendigoh Pictures is an Oscoda based film production company specializing in FX heavy horror films that was founded by Nikk Bergman, who has been making independent films since 2009.
Although the connection may not be obvious Bergman has a long history with the Players having begun his acting career as part of the Shoreline Players Youth Drama Association. Bergman has also provided some special effects assistance to the Players too.
The screenplay was written by Bergman and Alvin Brown and stars Amanda Denney, Rozz Ohlin, Katie Wimmer, Shane Massicotte and Sydney Barnes. Flesh is a psychological, body horror creature feature from director Bergman that takes heavy inspiration from 70s horror films.
After a young woman is kidnapped and forced to take part in a strange ritual, her body suddenly begins to change. She grows fangs and claws and starts having strange cravings and hallucinations. Her life quickly crumbles around her as she struggles to figure out what’s happening to her before it’s too late.
This film is not yet rated but due to content is recommended for those 13 years of age and under. This unique event was rescheduled from June, but is coming to the Shoreline Players Theater to thrill and entertain the community as well as support the Players as they work toward their goal of replacing their heating system and opening for their regular season in the fall. The Shoreline Players GoFundMe link is https://gofund.me/f5afe39d.
Tickets for Flesh are $10 and can be purchased at the box office before the 7 p.m. show time on Friday, July 30, and can also be reserved by calling 739-3586. The Shoreline Players Theater is located at 6000 N. Skeel Ave., in Oscoda next to the Robert Parks Library in the Wurtsmith District.
For more information on this production or upcoming events go to www.shorelineplayers.org or check the Shoreline Players Facebook page.