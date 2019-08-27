OSCODA – Jerry Schmidt and Tipsico Road, featuring Jim Miller filled the Oscoda Bandshell with music for the final concert of the summer to support Special Olympics on Thursday.
The four piece band played songs from Fleetwood Mac to Dolly Parton and a lot of familiar favorites in between for the sixth year in a row.
The performance included singer-songwriter Schmidt on guitar, Teresa Lamrock singing and playing keyboard, Jim Miller on drums and Bobby Lamrock singing and playing guitar as well.
In addition to the performance, The Oscoda Rotary Club, in conjunction, with the Interact Club provided those in attendance with popcorn, pop, water and snow cones for a minimal charge.
All the money collected from donations and concessions were donated to support Special Olympics Area 31 in Oscoda. According to Area 31 Director Vicki Hopcroft, the event made $1,340.37 and $432.87 was donated from Rotary’s concessions.
According to Oscoda Rotary President Mary Reitler there were 225 people in attendance on Thursday.