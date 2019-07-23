STANDISH – Northeast Michigan Arts Council cordially invites the general public to attend an Open House Showcase at the Northeast Art Center, located at the corner of Grove Road and US-23 in Standish on Friday, July 26 at 12:30 p.m.
The showcase will feature an exhibition of two- and three-dimensional art work created by youngsters eight to 13 years of age, a student play, vocal music performance with a reception immediately following the program.
This body of works has been created by students from Alger, AuGres, Beaverton, Clare, Gladwin, Linwood, Pinconning, Prescott, Standish, Sterling, East Tawas, Turner and Twining who have attended the week-long fine arts camp where they could enroll in drawing and painting, mixed media or performing arts classes.
There is no admission charge to attend this public showcase.
For additional information, contact the Arts Council office at 989-846-9331. The 2019 Youth Fine Arts Camp was partially funded through a grant from the Arenac County Fund.