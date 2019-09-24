EAST TAWAS – Sign-up events will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 in Iosco and Alcona counties for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
The sign-ups are slated from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Iosco-Arenac District Library’s East Tawas Library and from 10 a.m. to noon at the Alcona County Library’s Harrisville Branch.
According to its website, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free books to children from birth to age five in participating communities within the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Republic of Ireland. It mails and mails more than one million free books each month to children around the world.
The effort is through a collaboration of the Tawas Area Elks Lodge No. 2525, which recently was approved for a $2,000 Spotlight Grant and a $2,500 Gratitude Grant from Elks USA, Iosco-Arenac District Library, Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency, Great Start Collaborative made up of Crawford, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Roscommon and Iosco counties, Alcona County Library and Curtis Township Library.