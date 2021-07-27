OSCODA – Boogie2Shooz will be returning to the Oscoda area for the Concerts on the Beach series this Thursday at 7 p.m.
Grab your chair and cooler as Boogie2Shooz takes center stage in a spectacular lake setting. If you haven’t caught the electro-acoustic duo, Boogie 2 Shooz, in the past, you can expect to be served with an engaging, and energetic performance by Patti-Jean Cousens and Pam Jenkins.
Jenkins is a native of the Iosco County area and Cousens, while from “away,” has made this area her home for many years during the summer months. Boogie2Shooz combines the captivating and heart melting voice of Cousens, accompanied by saxophones, flute, keyboards and vocals by Jenkins.
Since 1987 Boogie2Shooz has offered up blues, jazz, Latin, oldies and a few surprises to audiences from Florida, to Maine, to Michigan. Always different, always fresh!
For more information, visit www.boogie2shooz.com or www.Facebook.com/boogie2shooz