OSCODA – Residents are invited to visit downtown Oscoda this weekend to enjoy the third annual fall block party on Dwight Street at 12 to 4 p.m.
The block party is expected to have a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting by R.I.E., kid’s games and activities, local businesses food and drink specials and raffles among other activities.
Co-owner Joe Maxwell of Cathy’s Hallmark said the store will offer dips and pumpkin cheesecake along with a free pumpkin with any purchase. Additionally, customers will receive a free gift with any $25, $50 or $75 purchase.
There will also we a sidewalk sale as well as a visit from Snoopy, according to Maxwell. The store will be open at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Dwight Street starting at noon, Nose to Tail from Standish will have a petting zoo featuring a variety of animals along with operating pony rides for children at a small cost.
On the street, the Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union will be holding a coloring competition for children and Wolverine State Credit Union will have a fall themed kid’s game. For hungry block party locals, Instant Cash Advance will have different snacks with cider to enjoy and pumpkin painting for anyone interested.
Additionally the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce (OACC) will provide the road closure with the use of a permit. For more information about the party, contact staff Cathy’s Hallmark staff at 739-9741 or the OACC at 739-7322.