OSCODA – The Veterans of Foreign Affairs (VFW) Post 3735 will hold a beat the heat vendor and craft show this Saturday at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Customers can expect to see a variety of different items for purchase depending on the vendors in attendance including potentially jewelry, beauty products, children’s clothing and crocheted items among other things. It’s important to understand that vendors change month to month and many are local.
In addition to the items and crafts for purchase, lunch will also be available. The post will serve bar food such as chicken tenders and french fries starting at $5, among other things at noon to 3 p.m.
Interested vendors are welcome to rent an eight foot table for $10. Those interested in participating are asked to call 739-4680. VFW Post 3735 is located at 240 Chrysler Rd., Oscoda.