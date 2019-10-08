OSCODA – The Oscoda United Methodist Church (UMC) will hold their annual fall bazaar next Saturday, Oct. 19, beginning at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The bazaar will consist of about 15 vendors offering homemade items such as wood crafts, quilts, homemade decor and bake sale items among other things.
According to UMC Secretary Julie Burrell, all vendors at the show are local. The bazaar is free to attend, but lunch will be available for purchase for $5.
Lunch will be served by the United Methodist men and will include a type of soup, a drink and a dessert. There will be a menu board displayed with all the food items available a la carte and the price of each item.
In addition to the bazaar, there will also be a white elephant type sale like last year. The sale is expected to reflect a garage sale set-up which allows guests to browse items that have been donated to the church.
According to Burrell, items will vary depending on what has been donated and all items are on a first come first serve basis with no hold on items. All proceeds collected will go towards supporting the missions of the United Methodist Women for the United States Disaster Relief to offer support with tornados, hurricanes and tsunamis among other types of storms.
“They are trying to help that,” said Burrell.
Additionally, organizers are looking for additional vendors. Space reservations include a table and electrical outlet. Members will pay $10 while non-members will pay $15 per spot. Interested vendors are asked to email umcoscoda@gmail.com, visit www. oscodaumc.weebly.com or visit the church at 120 W. Dwight, Oscoda.
Guests can park in the parking lot entrance on River Road or across the street at the old high school if the River Road lot becomes too crowded.
For more information about the bazaar, contact Burrell at 739-8591.