EAST LANSING – Last winter, 4-H offered the Cooking with Kristi video cooking series. This fall they will be launching Session 2 with six new recipes. For those who missed the first session, it is being offered again through Sept. 30.
If you like to cook, or you’d like to learn how to cook with some simple but tasty recipes, Cooking with Kristi 1 provides access to a private Facebook page that includes videos for six delicious recipes. You will also receive PDF printable copies of each recipe. The recipes included in this series are ones that youth as young as 10 years old should be able to prepare on their own after some adult instruction on knife safety. Youth under 10 years old can also make the recipes with adult assistance.
The session is self-paced, so you can make all the recipes on your schedule, then share pictures of the final dishes for a chance to win prizes.
Register for this free program at https://events.anr.msu.edu/CWK1.