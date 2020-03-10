OSCODA – The Shoreline Players will open their winter comedy Spinoff this Saturday.
The show is written by Jack Sharkey and provided by Samuel French. The Players show is directed by Diane Teddy and produced by Sue Miller working with Assistant Producer Chelsea Miller.
Cast in this clever comedy are Eric Koppen as Peter Colton. Peter is an unassuming bank employee, widower and father to Laurel Colton played by Michelle Griffith. The Colton’s are inadvertently drawn into a scheme perpetrated by Peter’s boss, Willy Nicholas played by Rich Nentwig and coworker Victoria Wickey played by Cher Nentwig.
In an attempt to sort out their complicated situation Laurel enlists the aid of her friend, Carlos Ortega who is played by Luke Humphrey. Along for the comical ride is Sheila Mahoney, a unsuspecting travel agent who is helping Peter plan a surprise vacation. Peggy Liddell is now cast as Sheila.
Set design is by Eric Joseph and set construction was completed by Joseph along with Tim Curtis and Parker Cleary. Set painting and decoration are by Teddy. Light design is by Joseph and the lights were programmed by Cleary.
Sound cues were created and collected by J. D. Hock. Cleary and C. Miller are the tech operators. Nicole Markey is the stage manager. Lisa Mandeville is the box office manager as well as being the creator posters and programs.
General admission tickets are $10 and are available in advance at Gilbert Drugs and at the box office before each show. Student tickets are $5 at the box office only. Dinner and a show tickets are $25 and available at Tait’s Bill of Fare.
Performance dates for Spinoff are March 14-15 and 20-22. Friday and Saturday show times are 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. The Shoreline Players Theater is located on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, next to the Robert Parks Library.
For more information on this production or upcoming events go to www.shorelineplayers.org or call 739-3586.