TAWAS CITY – Youth, ages six to 12, are invited to join 4-H for Bug Lunch, Tuesdays at noon.
At Bug Lunch participants will learn about the wonderful world of insects. Topics discussed include all things insects, from migration to pollination. Youth will learn about the insects around them with fun activities like making a pollinator feeder, doing a bug scavenger hunt, and more.
The free webinar series will be offered via Zoom on Tuesdays, Aug. 3-24, from noon to 1 p.m. Register at https://tinyurl.com/buglunch.
For more information contact Sarah Rabine, AmeriCorps Member at rabinesa@msu.edu.