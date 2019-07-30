OSCODA – HealthQuest is presenting its second annual Yogafest at Oscoda Beach Park this Saturday, Aug. 3.
The all-day outdoor event, featuring a variety of classes, will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is free to participants.
Representatives note that HealthQuest is a local organization of volunteers dedicated to inspiring the community to live healthy, happy, balanced and energetic lives.
For this particular event, member Jeff Gottlieb stated that Yogafest is geared toward those with all levels of experience, from beginners to the more advanced, and is an opportunity for participants to sample from a wide selection of diverse offerings.
There will be several vinyasa classes, a Bikram-inspired class and a Kundalini offering. There will also be a stretching class geared for men, but everyone is welcome to participate.
According to Gottlieb, the instructors are all certified and hail from Oscoda and surrounding communities.
Participants are asked to bring a towel or a mat, as limited mats will be available to borrow.
The Kundalini class will begin at 8 a.m., followed by Yin Yoga at 9 a.m., basic stretch at 10 a.m., core at 11 a.m., athletic recovery at noon, a Bikram-inspired class at 1 p.m. and yoga strength at 2 p.m.
Each session is expected to last for about 50 minutes.
For further information about HealthQuest and the group’s mission, visit www.healthquest4you.com.